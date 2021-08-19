7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 20-22

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you are looking for fun events for you and your family to participate in this weekend, we have you covered.
Here are seven things to do in Western New York this weekend
- WNY Country Music Festival: The WNY Country Music Festival runs from Friday through Sunday at Braun's Concert Cove in Akron. Tickets for single day admission are $20, while three-day admission is $40. You can purchase tickets here.
- Rock The Barn: Rock The Barn runs Saturday and Sunday starting at 4 p.m. on Main Street in Clarence, benefiting Meals on Wheels. Tickets are $20 and are good for both days, while tickets are $25 at the gate. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free. You can purchase tickets here.
- New York State Fair: If you want to go for a drive, the New York State Fair in Syracuse begins on Friday and runs through September 6. Tickets for parking are $5 while admission tickets are $3. You can purchase tickets here.
- Party on the Portico: The Buffalo History Museum's largest summer event will take place on Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event will feature a concert from XOXO Pop Band. Tickets for members are $15 and cost $20 day of, while general admission is $25 and cost $30 day of, and masks are required inside regardless of vaccination status. Tickets can be purchased here.
- City of Tonawanda Porchfest: If you want to listen to live music, you can in the City of Tonawanda for Porchfest on Sunday. Porchfest will take place at 25 different locations with some starting as early as 1 p.m. You can view the schedule and a map of performances here.
- Erie County Fair: The Erie County Fair ends on Sunday, August 22. You can read all about it by clicking here. Make sure you send us your photos at the fair using #SeeItOn7.
- New York State Championship Drill: The New York State Championship Drill starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday with gates opening at 8 a.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. You can purchase tickets here.