Erie County Fair 2021 guide: what you need to know before you go to the fairgrounds

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Fair is back! The fair will open at noon on Wednesday, August 11.

Fair Manager, Jessica Underberg, said you can expect all the familiar favorites including same rides, competitions, entertainment, food, and nightly fireworks.

“There’s certainly a lot going on in the world right now, but if you want to see all that is good in America, come to the fair,” Underberg said.

Here’s what you need to know: