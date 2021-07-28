Erie County Fair 2021 guide: what you need to know before you go to the fairgrounds

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Fair is back! The fair will open at noon on Wednesday, August 11.
Fair Manager, Jessica Underberg, said you can expect all the familiar favorites including same rides, competitions, entertainment, food, and nightly fireworks.
“There’s certainly a lot going on in the world right now, but if you want to see all that is good in America, come to the fair,” Underberg said.
Here’s what you need to know:
- The fair will run from August 11 through August 22.
- Tickets for adults at $13.50 and kids under 12 are free.
- This is the first year you have to buy tickets online in advance. Even for kids under 12, you have to reserve a ticket online. Click here to buy your tickets.
- The fair is constantly adapting to the new COVID-19 guidelines. As of right now, there is no ticket limit each day.