Walden Galleria to host 'Get Hired' job fair on Wednesday featuring dozens of employers around WNY

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of employers with open positions will be at Walden Galleria on Wednesday afternoon for the WNY Get Hired Job Fair.
The job fair will run from 3 to 7 p.m. in the lower level of the shopping center, near the Apple Store. Employers from both inside and outside the mall will be present.
According to Walden Galleria, the following organizations with open jobs will be present:
- NY Army National Guard
- CSL Plasma
- Seneca Gaming
- Spectrum
- Empower Federal Credit Union
- Rosina Food Products
- CINTAS
- First Student
- Combined Insurance
- Delta Sonic
- Brook and Whittle
- Catholic Health
- UB Campus Dining and Shops
- National Air Cargo, Inc
- 7-Eleven
- Tops Markets
- CRST, The Transportation Solution Inc.
- SweetWorks
- New View Alliance
- Aspire of WNY
- Upstate Niagara Cooperative
- Walmart
- FirstLight Home Care
- Renewal by Andersen of WNY
- FitzMark
- Edukids
- Oerlikon Surface Solutions
- Student Transportation of America
- Ametek Reichert Technologies
- Manpower
- NY Air National Guard
- Nutrablend Foods
- Doodle Bugs
- Integer
- USPS
- MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions
- University at Buffalo – Student Life
- JSA Logistics
In addition to those employers, the following venues inside the mall have open positions and will be represented at the job fair:
- Premier Gourmet
- Bravo
- Vera Bradley
- JCPenney
- Lenscrafters
- Lush Handmade Cosmetics
- Urban Air
- ZARA
- Escape the Mystery Room
- Brighton Collectibles
- Walden Galleria Specialty Leasing
The job fair is free and open to the public. Employers are hiring in a variety of fields and skill levels. The job fair is sponsored by NY Army National Guard and CSL Plasma.