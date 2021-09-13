Walden Galleria to host 'Get Hired' job fair on Wednesday featuring dozens of employers around WNY

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of employers with open positions will be at Walden Galleria on Wednesday afternoon for the WNY Get Hired Job Fair.

The job fair will run from 3 to 7 p.m. in the lower level of the shopping center, near the Apple Store. Employers from both inside and outside the mall will be present.

According to Walden Galleria, the following organizations with open jobs will be present:



NY Army National Guard

CSL Plasma

Seneca Gaming

Spectrum

Empower Federal Credit Union

Rosina Food Products

CINTAS

First Student

Combined Insurance

Delta Sonic

Brook and Whittle

Catholic Health

UB Campus Dining and Shops

National Air Cargo, Inc

7-Eleven

Tops Markets

CRST, The Transportation Solution Inc.

SweetWorks

New View Alliance

Aspire of WNY

Upstate Niagara Cooperative

Walmart

FirstLight Home Care

Renewal by Andersen of WNY

FitzMark

Edukids

Oerlikon Surface Solutions

Student Transportation of America

Ametek Reichert Technologies

Manpower

NY Air National Guard

Nutrablend Foods

Doodle Bugs

Integer

USPS

MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions

University at Buffalo – Student Life

JSA Logistics

In addition to those employers, the following venues inside the mall have open positions and will be represented at the job fair:



Premier Gourmet

Bravo

Vera Bradley

JCPenney

Lenscrafters

Lush Handmade Cosmetics

Urban Air

ZARA

Escape the Mystery Room

Brighton Collectibles

Walden Galleria Specialty Leasing

The job fair is free and open to the public. Employers are hiring in a variety of fields and skill levels. The job fair is sponsored by NY Army National Guard and CSL Plasma.