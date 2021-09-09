UPS to hire more than 1,000 seasonal workers in WNY for holiday season, rewards for college students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahead of the holiday season, UPS says it's hiring nearly 1,100 seasonal workers to handle high package volume.

The company expects an increase in packages shipped each year starting in October, through the end of the year, and into January of the next. According to its website, UPS is currently looking for warehouse workers, package delivery drivers and tractor-trailer drivers in Buffalo.

Part-time and full-time positions are available, and UPS says about one-third of seasonal package handler workers are later hired in permanent positions with the company. Seasonal employees who work for three continuous months are eligible for up to $1,300 towards college expenses as part of the company's "Earn and Learn" program.

Anyone interested in applying can do so at the company's website. UPS says for some applicants, the hiring process can be completed in 30 minutes or less.

