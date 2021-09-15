Rosina Food Products hiring for West Seneca plant at job fair

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Walden Galleria is hosting a job fair, Wednesday, from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. There are a number of companies looking to get you back to work. Companies like Catholic Health, Delta Sonic and many of the stores and vendors at the mall will all be outside the Apple store, ready to hire.

But how successful have job fairs like this been?

Rosina Food Products is another one of those businesses that will be at this job fair. The company is hiring 45 people to work at a brand new plant, in West Seneca, opening this fall.

Human Resources manager Karen Eichner says, the last job fair at the Galleria wasn't as successful for them as they would have liked.

"Well the first in-person job fair was in July at the Galleria and unfortunately, we did not have a great turnout at the time," Eichner said. "I think some of it was timing just with it being summertime and the weather's beautiful and kids are not in school. But with kids going back to school last week and this week, the weather definitely changing and people are ready to get back to work, I'm hoping for a really good turnout this time."

Eichner says no experience is necessary to apply for a job at Rosina. They will have on-the-job training. There are benefits available for employees.

You can also attend open interviews Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 70 Empire Drive, in West Seneca, if you can't make it to the hiring event at the Galleria.