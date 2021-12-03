North Tonawanda City Schools holding open interviews

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The North Tonawanda City School District is holding open interviews for a wide variety of positions in its schools.

The event is Tuesday, December 7th from 9am to noon. Interviews are at the district's Administrative Building at 176 Walck Road in North Tonawanda.

You can stop by to interview and hear more about the open positions. The district says it is hiring:



teacher aides/substitute teacher aides - $13.79/hour

bus attendants/substitute bus attendants - $15.00/hr

automotive mechanic - $24.23/hr

nurses/substitute nurses - $22.37/hr

cleaners/substitute cleaners - $14.18/hr

substitute teachers - certified $120/day; uncertified $95/day

You can apply here, or copies will be available on site at the open interviews.

North Tonawanda isn't the only district hiring. Frontier Central School District also held a job expo this week. You can find info on their open positions here.