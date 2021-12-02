Frontier CSD hosting job expo Thursday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Frontier Central School District is holding a job expo Thursday to fill a number of job openings.

Anyone interested in a job can head to Cloverbank Elementary at 2761 Cloverbank Road in Hamburg from 5:30-7:00 pm. Those who attend can apply and be interviewed right on the spot.

They're looking to hire bus attendants and drivers, cleaners, coaches, food service helpers, grounds workers, teachers aides, substitute nurses and teachers.

Each department will have their own booth with information.