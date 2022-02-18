Norfolk Southern offering $5,000 starting bonus for conductors in Buffalo, $52,000 starting salary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Norfolk Southern is hiring train conductors, offering up to $5,000 in starting bonuses for trainees at priority locations, including Buffalo.

Applicants for the conductor position at Norfolk Southern must be 18 years of age and complete a background check. All training is paid, beginning with two weeks at the Norfolk Southern Training Center in McDonough, GA. The remainder of the 10-13 weeks of training takes place "at or near their hiring location."

Train conductors couple railcars to build trains, transport trains hundreds of miles and deliver railcars. Once promoted to the locomotive engineer position, conductors can operate locomotives.

Annual pay for conductors starts at $52,000, increasing to $63,500 over the next four years. Locomotive engineers start at $94,000.

Conductors receive healthcare coverage through the Railroad Employees National Health & Welfare Plan, membership in the Railroad Retirement System, a 401(k) savings option, dental insurance and life insurance after one year of employment, and other benefits.

Anyone interested in applying can do so on Norfolk Southern's website.