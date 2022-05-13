Watch
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 658x90.png

Actions

Niagara County raises pay, temporarily drops residency requirements for correction officer candidates

niagara county correctional facility
WKBW
niagara county correctional facility
Posted at 2:37 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 14:37:26-04

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — With positions open, Niagara County announced on Friday it was increasing entry level pay for corrections officers and waiving its residency requirement for the civil service exam.

The county reports the new entry level pay for corrections officers will be $23.83 per hour, on a pay scale that caps at $33.85.

The existing rule requiring Niagara County residency to take the civil service exam to become a corrections officer has been waived. However, those hired would need to relocate to Niagara County within six months.

In a written statement, Niagara County Human Resources Director Peter Lopes said, "we are quickly exhausting our civil service lists for correction officers and have positions available."

The next civil service exam will be given on June 25. The deadline to register for the exam is June 3. Those interested in applying can find out more information on open positions in the county on its website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 480x360.png

Find Jobs in Western New York

9:22 AM, Apr 16, 2020