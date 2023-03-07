Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World hosting hiring event

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World, the former Fantasy Island, will host a hiring event Friday and Saturday.
The hiring event will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday inside the Golden Nugget at the park which is located at 2400 Grand Island Boulevard.
Positions available include:
- Lifeguard
- Ride operator
- Entertainment
- Admissions
- Security
- Retail cashier
- Games
- Maintenance
- Aquatics
A release says you can expect instant interviews and hiring on the spot. Attendees are asked to bring two forms of ID.