Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World hosting hiring event

WKBW
Posted at 11:25 AM, Mar 07, 2023
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World, the former Fantasy Island, will host a hiring event Friday and Saturday.

The hiring event will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday inside the Golden Nugget at the park which is located at 2400 Grand Island Boulevard.

Positions available include:

  • Lifeguard
  • Ride operator
  • Entertainment
  • Admissions
  • Security
  • Retail cashier
  • Games
  • Maintenance
  • Aquatics

A release says you can expect instant interviews and hiring on the spot. Attendees are asked to bring two forms of ID.

You can also apply online here.

