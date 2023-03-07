Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World hosting hiring event

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World, the former Fantasy Island, will host a hiring event Friday and Saturday.

The hiring event will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday inside the Golden Nugget at the park which is located at 2400 Grand Island Boulevard.

Positions available include:

Lifeguard

Ride operator

Entertainment

Admissions

Security

Retail cashier

Games

Maintenance

Aquatics

A release says you can expect instant interviews and hiring on the spot. Attendees are asked to bring two forms of ID.

You can also apply online here.