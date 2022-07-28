Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World is being renovated

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — We are following up on plans to re-make one of Western New York's most popular summer destinations. The former Fantasy Island on Grand Island is now known as "Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World." It's new owners have a new vision for it.

The park opened back in 1961. We're told it has changed hands 7 times since then and even sat vacant for awhile but it's new owners hope recent and future renovations will attract more people.

Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World includes Kiddy Land, where you'll find a dozen rides with more on the way. There are even some where adults can go on with their kids like the train and bumper cars. Splash World features 4 water slides, a lazy river and a play pool. There are also classic rides like the carousel, train and scrambler.

Gary Fawks, the parks V.P. of Operations says, "We're very proud to have open what we do. That being the Western Town, The Kiddy Land and the Splash World. Our plan right now is within the next few weeks to open some additional rides in a small portion of the midway."

One ride they are working on right now is the fan favorite Silver Comet. It's a wooden roller coaster.

In Western World, there's a saloon and live performances. Current owner, Gene Staples of I-B Parks and Entertainment, purchased the park in May of 2021. He says he'll continue to invest a significant amount to restore it and bring in new attractions.

The park is open 7 days a week from Noon until 7pm. Tickets are $19:99 a person. A season pass is $39.99.