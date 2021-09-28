Watch
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 658x90.png

Actions

Middleport plant offering $1,500 sign-on bonus for new hires

items.[0].image.alt
7 Eyewitness News WKBW
HIRING 716 1280by720.png
Posted at 11:53 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 11:53:58-04

MIDDLEPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — FMC, an agricultural sciences company, is offering new hires a $1,500 sign-on bonus at its Middleport plant.

The Middleport facility is looking for four packers, an operations manager, an Environmental, Health & Safety specialist, and a production supervisor. A spokesperson says the seven new openings come from increased business activity at the site. The agricultural sciences plant recently started producing a new fungicide.

The Middleport plant makes products used in more than 75 countries.

Anyone interested in applying for one of the positions can call 716-735-6305 or apply online.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 480x360.png

Find Jobs in Western New York

9:22 AM, Apr 16, 2020