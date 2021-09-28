Middleport plant offering $1,500 sign-on bonus for new hires

MIDDLEPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — FMC, an agricultural sciences company, is offering new hires a $1,500 sign-on bonus at its Middleport plant.

The Middleport facility is looking for four packers, an operations manager, an Environmental, Health & Safety specialist, and a production supervisor. A spokesperson says the seven new openings come from increased business activity at the site. The agricultural sciences plant recently started producing a new fungicide.

The Middleport plant makes products used in more than 75 countries.

Anyone interested in applying for one of the positions can call 716-735-6305 or apply online.