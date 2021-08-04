Watch
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 658x90.png

Actions

Haunted hiring opportunity in Newfane

items.[0].videoTitle
The new Haunted Forest in Newfane will host hay rides, mazes, farmers markets and more. They just need cast members to set the spooky scene.
The Haunted Forest opens later this month and needs workers
Posted at 11:04 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 11:19:25-04

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The new Haunted Forest in Newfane will host hay rides, mazes, farmers markets and more. They just need cast members to set the spooky scene.

They want to hire 30-50 actors for their interactive experiences. Training begins August 20th, experience not needed.

Pay ranges from $14-16/hr. They're looking for people ages 18-50 who can work Thursday and Friday nights and weekends. If you are applying for the ghouls position, they encourage you to come dressed in costume as your best ghoul!

Click here for the application.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 480x360.png

Find Jobs in Western New York

9:22 AM, Apr 16, 2020