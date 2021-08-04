Haunted hiring opportunity in Newfane

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The new Haunted Forest in Newfane will host hay rides, mazes, farmers markets and more. They just need cast members to set the spooky scene.

They want to hire 30-50 actors for their interactive experiences. Training begins August 20th, experience not needed.

Pay ranges from $14-16/hr. They're looking for people ages 18-50 who can work Thursday and Friday nights and weekends. If you are applying for the ghouls position, they encourage you to come dressed in costume as your best ghoul!

Click here for the application.