Haunted hiring opportunity in Newfane

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The new Haunted Forest in Newfane will host hay rides, mazes, farmers markets and more. They just need cast members to set the spooky scene.
They want to hire 30-50 actors for their interactive experiences. Training begins August 20th, experience not needed.
Pay ranges from $14-16/hr. They're looking for people ages 18-50 who can work Thursday and Friday nights and weekends. If you are applying for the ghouls position, they encourage you to come dressed in costume as your best ghoul!