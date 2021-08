NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new fall attraction in Newfane is looking for actors to help scare up some Halloween fun.

The Haunted Forest is hiring up to 40 people to play roles in the new Haunted Hay Ride and Haunted Maze. They say acting experience isn't necessary - but it might be helpful.

Pay ranges from $14 - $16 an hour, and they need to hire people by August 20th for training.

