716 Career Fair to feature more than 700 local jobs on Thursday at Riverworks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of jobs will be up for grabs at a special job fair this week in Buffalo.

Forge Buffalo is bringing back the 716 Career Fair at Buffalo Riverworks Thursday.

The job fair will feature more than 700 job opportunities at more than 50 growing companies around Western New York in fields like sales, engineering and software development.

Some of the companies that will be there include recent winners of the 43North competition like Top Seeds, ShearShare, BetterMynd and more.

The fair will also feature a photographer for professional headshots, an expert to help you build a LinkedIn profile and live music from DJ BUCKW!LD.

The job fair runs from 4-7pm Thursday. You can register here.