Blue Angels finally thunder over the Buffalo Waterfront

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Blue Angels finally performed at the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show on Sunday after Saturday’s fog delayed the Air Show and the Blue Angels could not perform.

“The fog was lifting up when they were doing their demonstration like you’ll never see that again,” Greg Humphrey, one of the Saturday ticket holders, told 7 Eyewitness News. “It was kind of a treat. It was a catch 22!”

Ticket holders from Saturday’s show got an email from the Buffalo Waterfront saying they could use their Saturday ticket for Sunday’s show if they arrived after noon. Humphrey said he understood why they could not enter until a half hour before the show, but he could not wait.

“I came here early, and I parked over a mile away because one I didn’t want to wait and two I wanted someone else to take the better parking spot, so I walked,” Humphrey said.

Ten-year-old, Colin Weaver, said he’s seen the Blue Angels dozens of times.

“I started seeing them in Rochester in 2015,” Weaver said. “I’ve seen them in Cleveland and their home base in Pensacola. I’m glad they’re here in my hometown in Buffalo!”

The Air Show is usually held at the Niagara Falls Airbase, but it was moved to Canalside this year for the extra social distancing space.

