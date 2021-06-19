Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show delayed until 1:30 p.m. due to fog

items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Navy Blue Angels
AIRSHOW2.jpg
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 12:24:31-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers for the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show say the event has been delayed until 1:30 p.m. due to fog.

The air show was supposed to begin at 12 p.m. Saturday, but was since pushed back to 12:30 p.m. and then again until 1:30 p.m.

Organizers have not indicated any changes for Sunday's air show.

Parking lots open at 8 a.m. for Sunday's show.

You can monitor the hourly forecast by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong