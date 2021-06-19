Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show delayed until 1:30 p.m. due to fog

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers for the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show say the event has been delayed until 1:30 p.m. due to fog.

The air show was supposed to begin at 12 p.m. Saturday, but was since pushed back to 12:30 p.m. and then again until 1:30 p.m.

UPDATE: Currently we're seeing fog around the outer harbor. Views from Rte 5 at both Tifft and the Skyway @wkbw pic.twitter.com/zr9PaB43Yf — Michelle McLeod (@mmcleodwx) June 19, 2021

Organizers have not indicated any changes for Sunday's air show.

Parking lots open at 8 a.m. for Sunday's show.

You can monitor the hourly forecast by clicking here.