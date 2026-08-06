EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Thruway Authority leaders and family members gathered Thursday to remember Stephen Ebling, a maintenance supervisor killed in a 2024 accident.

In November 2024, Ebling was killed while working along I-90 near Hanover. An investigation determined that Ebling was standing on the left shoulder when another vehicle crossed over the hazard markings and headed toward him.

According to police, Ebling quickly moved into the passing lane but was hit as the car returned to the left lane.

Adam Beam

Family members of Stephen Ebling, a NYS Thruway Maintenance Supervisor killed in a 2024 accident, gathered in Irving for a dedication in his name.

Following the accident, the CSEA called on Governor Kathy Hochul to make highway worker protection a priority in 2025, asking for stronger laws, harsher penalties, and increased education on the critical importance of slowing down and moving over.

Over the past two years, the governor's office and Thruway Authority implemented a statewide "They Trust You," campaign, highlighting the importance of New York's Move Over Law. Additionally, the state expanded its Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program in 2025.

In July, Hochul's office announced the expansion of work zone speed cameras as well.

WKBW Stephen Ebling was killed while working on the I-90 near Hanover in November of 2024.

"Every person working on our highway is someone's loved one," NYS Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank Hoare said. "They are out there doing important work and keeping our roads and all of us safe. They're maintaining the infrastructure we rely on and helping millions of people get where they need to go."

WATCH: NYS Thruway Authority honors maintenance supervisor killed in 2024 accident with bridge dedication

NYS Thruway Authority honors maintenance supervisor killed in 2024 accident with bridge dedication

Jim Rainey served as a representative for Senator Patrick Gallivan and was honored to speak on Ebling's behalf as the two were former classmates.

"As so often happens, Steve and I lost touch over the years, but we would run into each other from time to time," Rainey said. "Usually at the Eden Corn Festival, where I'm sure Steve would have been this weekend, if he could, with family and friends. But today's gathering is a testament to the person Steve was. He was a proud family man, loyal to his friends and to his coworkers, and he cared about his community, giving back."

Legislation sponsored by Gallivan and Assemblyman David DiPietro was signed by Governor Hochul and officially dedicated the Eden-Evans Center Road bridge crossing the Thruway in Ebling's name.

Adam Beam (L to R) Stephen Ebling's son Brett, wife Belindie, and son Joel stand with a duplicate memorial sign in Irving.

Last November, a memorial plaque was installed at the Silver Creek Maintenance Section. His name is also included on the Fallen Workers Memorial Wall at the Thruway's headquarters in Albany.

"The Thruway itself, though, has been incredible to me and my family, to honoring my dad in a lot of different ways," Brett Ebling, one of Stephen's sons, said. "It's been tough, but at the same time with these types of things, it makes the pain a little bit easier at times, and it's really nice to see."

"Whenever you pass by that bridge, which we do all the time though, it's like a quick glimpse of him, you know what I'm saying?" Brett continued, "To the random person, it might be a message of, you know, like pay attention on the road, maybe slow down and take account for other things."

"And so it's a little message for everyone, but in the end, though, it's a positive message for everyone as well. It's a good tribute to him," Brett added.