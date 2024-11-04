Thruway maintenance worker hit and killed on I-90 in Hanover

HANOVER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Part of the New York State Thruway is closed Monday morning because of a deadly crash.

The accident happened on I-90 West in Hanover at 8:00 a.m. just before Exit 58.

New York State Police say a preliminary investigation determined a car traveling westbound hit and killed a Thruway Authority maintenance worker who was outside their Thruway Authority vehicle.

All westbound lanes between Exit 57 and Exit 58 were still closed as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. State police say the Thruway Authority is adjusting traffic patterns to clear the traffic backup.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

