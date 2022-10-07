7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 7 - October 9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you and your family are looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events taking place across the region.

Buffalo Bills take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium

The 3-1 Buffalo Bills are set to return to Highmark Stadium Sunday for a showdown with the 1-3 Pittsburgh Steelers. There will be a Crucial Catch ceremony before the game and former offensive lineman Eric Wood has been designated as the Legend of the Game. All-Star Stunt Dogs will perform at halftime. You can find more information here.

Ellicottville Fall Festival

The popular Ellicottville Fall Festival takes place this weekend. "Our Fall Festival is our largest most anticipated event here in Ellicottville, NY. Our village transforms into a walkable 4-block arts and crafts show accompanied by our one-of-a-kind shops, flavorful culinary culture, chair lift rides, live music, and so much more," its website says. You can find more information here.

Celebrate Halloween at the Buffalo Zoo

You can celebrate Halloween at the Buffalo Zoo this weekend. There will be a trick-or-treat rail, magic shows, corn maze, photo spots, complimentary carousel and train rides, and more. This is the second week of Halloween festivities at the zoo and it will continue the next two weekends. You can find more information here.

Gladys Knight to perform with Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

Seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight, also known as "the Empress of Soul," will perform with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra on Saturday. Knight will grace the stage at Kleinhans Music Hall and perform several of her most famous hits. You can find more information here.

"Golden Snowball Award" on display at the Buffalo Museum of Science

The "Golden Snowball Award" will be on display at the Buffalo Museum of Science on Saturday as the museum kicks off the opening of its three traveling fall exhibits. You can find more information here and here.

PLAY/GROUND at Buffalo RiverWorks

PLAY/GROUND will take place at Buffalo RiverWorks on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. "PLAY/GROUND is a platform for site-specific installations by contemporary artists. We invite the experimental, immersive, and ambitious," its website says. There will also be music and food at the event. You can find more information here.