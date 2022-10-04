Gladys Knight to perform with Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight, also known as "the Empress of Soul," will perform with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra on Saturday.

Knight will grace the stage at Kleinhans Music Hall and perform several of her most famous hits.

Limited tickets remain for the performance, you can find them online here, at the BPO Box Office or by calling (716) 885-5000.

Ron Spigelman, Associate Conductor for the BPO from 2001-2004, will conduct. This will be the first of four conducting appearances Spigelman will make this season.