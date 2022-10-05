'Golden Snowball Award' to be displayed at Buffalo Museum of Science on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The "Golden Snowball Award" will be on display at the Buffalo Museum of Science on Saturday as the museum kicks off the opening of its three traveling fall exhibits.

The Museum’s three fall exhibits are:

The event will feature:

Speakers

Local activist and conservation groups

Ecologically innovative entrepreneurs

Museum affiliates

Researchers, to share their work on protecting Western New York, its people, and its ecology.

The "Golden Snowball Award," which will be on display for photo opportunities, goes to the city in upstate New York to receive the largest snowfall through a season.

The museum's hours are Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.