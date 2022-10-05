Watch Now
'Golden Snowball Award' to be displayed at Buffalo Museum of Science on Saturday

city streets snow .jpg
WKBW
Snow covered Buffalo streets.
Posted at 11:39 AM, Oct 05, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The "Golden Snowball Award" will be on display at the Buffalo Museum of Science on Saturday as the museum kicks off the opening of its three traveling fall exhibits.

The Museum’s three fall exhibits are:

  1. FIND WHY: Vanishing Rhino
  2. The Fragile Bee
  3. SNOW: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact

The event will feature:

  • Speakers
  • Local activist and conservation groups
  • Ecologically innovative entrepreneurs
  • Museum affiliates
  • Researchers, to share their work on protecting Western New York, its people, and its ecology.

The "Golden Snowball Award," which will be on display for photo opportunities, goes to the city in upstate New York to receive the largest snowfall through a season.

The museum's hours are Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

