7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 11 - November 13

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Do you have any plans for the weekend? There are several events taking place across Western New York.

Buffalo Bills take on the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills return home to take on the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday. There will be a Salute to Service ceremony before the game and former Bills wide receiver Lee Evans will be the legend of the game. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Sabres take on the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Sabres will look to end the team's four-game losing streak when the Boston Bruins come to town on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. and it will be Hockey Fights Cancer night at the KeyBank Center. You can find more information here.

Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market Holiday Sip & Shop

The Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is hosting its Holiday Sip & Shop which began on Thursday and continues through Sunday. The market is being held at the Historic Palace Theatre in Lockport. "Come enjoy the largest holiday shopping event in Niagara County at Lockport’s breathtaking Palace Theatre! Having recently undergone a multi-million-dollar renovation, the theatre can comfortably accommodate several hundred guests as they browse 117 of Rustic Buffalo’s local artisans," its website says. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Wine & Chocolate Festival

The Buffalo Wine & Chocolate Festival will take place Saturday at the Powerhouse at Buffalo Color Park. There will be two sessions, one from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and another from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be wine, chocolate and other snacks in addition to several vendors. You can find more information here.

Holiday Valley Beer and Wine Festival

The Holiday Valley Beer and Wine Festival will take place Saturday and will have two sessions one from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and another from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. "Our 18th annual Beer and Wine Festival will feature many of the region's best craft brewers, wineries and cideries. You can sample your favorites, plus try out several new and unique flavors," its website says. You can find more information here.

DinoFEST returns to the Buffalo Museum

DinoFEST returns to the Buffalo Museum of Science on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event explores dinosaurs, paleontology, and geology. You can find more information here.