DinoFEST stomps back to the Buffalo Museum of Science

Posted at 4:27 AM, Nov 11, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — DinoFEST returns to the Buffalo Museum of Science on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family fun event explores dinosaurs, paleontology, and geology.

The museum said activities will be setup throughout four floors. You'll be able to experience the giant dino dig pit in the main hall, create your own fossil work, see "live" raptors, and view fossils.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for children and free for members.

The museum is located at 1020 Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo.

