DinoFEST stomps back to the Buffalo Museum of Science

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — DinoFEST returns to the Buffalo Museum of Science on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family fun event explores dinosaurs, paleontology, and geology.

The museum said activities will be setup throughout four floors. You'll be able to experience the giant dino dig pit in the main hall, create your own fossil work, see "live" raptors, and view fossils.

You can purchase tickets ahead of time to avoid lines by clicking here.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for children and free for members.

The museum is located at 1020 Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo.

