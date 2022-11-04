Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens offering free admission to Veterans from November 4 to 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens announced Friday that Veterans Week will take place from November 4 to 11.
During this week, Veterans will be offered free admission and 20% off a future membership.
Additionally, visitors can see the "Veteran Train Display" by the Western New York Garden Railway Society.
E-tickets are advised in case visitor capacity is reached. Veterans can grab their free ticket here, then bring that and their Veteran ID to the admission desk upon arrival.