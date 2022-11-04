Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens offering free admission to Veterans from November 4 to 11

Buffalo Botanical Gardens
7 Eyewitness News Staff
Buffalo Botanical Gardens
Buffalo Botanical Gardens
Posted at 1:12 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 13:12:23-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens announced Friday that Veterans Week will take place from November 4 to 11.

During this week, Veterans will be offered free admission and 20% off a future membership.

Additionally, visitors can see the "Veteran Train Display" by the Western New York Garden Railway Society.

E-tickets are advised in case visitor capacity is reached. Veterans can grab their free ticket here, then bring that and their Veteran ID to the admission desk upon arrival.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Democracy-2022-1280x720.jpg

Election Resources