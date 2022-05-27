7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: May 27 - May 29

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The last weekend of May marks the unofficial start to summer for many and there is plenty happening across Western New York.

Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park reopens

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park is set to reopen Saturday for Memorial Day weekend. This is the first time people will get to visit since the U.S.S. The Sullivans started sinking last month. The park president says there will be plenty of ceremonies and events. You can find more information here.

Niagara Splash World to open for the season

Niagara Splash World announced it will open for the season Saturday with phase II of opening scheduled for later in June. Splash World attractions will open beginning on Saturday and will operate from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday's, Sunday's, and Memorial Day Monday. Phase II of the 2022 opening will include Kiddie Land attractions and the Western Town area. You can find more information here.

Celebrate Spring Carnival at Eastern Hills Mall

Hammerl Amusements is hosting its Celebrate Spring Carnival at Eastern Hills Mall. The carnival will wrap up this weekend. Hours: Friday 5 p.m to 9 p.m., Saturday noon to 9 p.m., Sunday noon to 8 p.m. "We will have all of your summertime food favorites, including fried dough, funnel cakes, waffles, ice cream, fresh cut fries, cotton candy, candy apples, roast beef, pizza, bloomin onions, and so much more," the Facebook event page says. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Marathon Weekend

Buffalo Marathon weekend is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday with 5,800 athletes from 13 countries and 43 states participating. In addition to the many events scheduled for the weekend, organizers announced they have been working closely with Tops to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on May 14 and assist the impacted community. You can find more information here.

Totally Buffalo Festival at Buffalo RiverWorks

The Totally Buffalo Festival will take place at Buffalo RiverWorks Saturday and Sunday. "Come celebrate all things Buffalo with dozens of local vendors selling Buffalo-inspired merchandise - plus great food, drinks, and fun," the Facebook event page says. You can find more information here.

Clarence Bark in the Park

The Clarence Bark in the Park is set to take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Clarence Town Park. There will be several events, activities and contests. You can find more information here.