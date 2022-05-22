Buffalo Marathon hosts annual run in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you traveled anywhere near downtown Buffalo on Sunday morning, you couldn't miss the sights and sounds of the Buffalo Marathon.

We are tracking the @BuffaloMarathon all morning!!!! Organizers tell me about 5,000 people suited up to run and raise money for @KaleidaHealth throughout the city. Make sure to avoid Niagara Square and the surrounding areas this morning. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/76AuRBR2Ra — Ryan Clarke Arbogast (@ryanarbogastTV) May 29, 2022

"The crowd showed up and showed out," said Greg Weber, the organizer of the Marathon.

Roads were closed across the city as nearly 5,800 athletes ran the option of a marathon, half-marathon, or 5k.

You can see the full results of all the races, including the champions of each division and race, via the Buffalo Marathon website, here.

Joe Whelan is your half-marathon champion!!!!!! Originally from Hamburg, he says he is “extremely excited to win for the hometown crowd.” He finished about 2 minutes past the @BuffaloMarathon record. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/xB2yZEKlxz — Ryan Clarke Arbogast (@ryanarbogastTV) May 29, 2022

"This was routine for me ... more of a practice then anything else. But I'm originally from Hamburg, so it's super nice to win in front of a home crowd," said Joe Whelan, the first crowded champion of the day and the winner of the half marathon.

Whelan's time was just two minutes short of the Buffalo Marathon record.

"It's tough like that, but still. It's all a win in my book," said Whelan.

In addition to the runners and races, the Buffalo Marathon organizers offered a number of non-athletic events to share.

"We got the Diaper Dash, the Dog race, there's fun for everyone here," said Weber.

Buffalo Marathon organizers also announced plans to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue and assist the impacted community.

Organizers announced the following:

The start banner was altered to include the names of the victims.

Buffalo Marathon

The Kaleida Foundation is supplied 270 Heart-To-Heart participants with commemorative shirts to honor the victims. The Heart-To-Heart relay had three Tops teams participating.

Buffalo Marathon

7,500 red ribbons were distributed to the runners and volunteers.

Organizers worked with Feed More WNY to hold a food drive during the Saturday Expo to assist the affected community.

A moment of silence for the race, followed by the names of each of the Jefferson 10, was held prior to the start of the race.