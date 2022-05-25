Niagara Splash World to open for the season Saturday, phase II of opening scheduled later in June

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Splash World announced it will open for the season Saturday with phase II of opening scheduled for later in June.

Splash World attractions will open beginning on Saturday and will operate from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday's, Sunday’s, and Memorial Day Monday.

Phase II of the 2022 opening is planned for later in June and will include Kiddie Land attractions and the Western Town area. Phase II includes the popular Gun Fight & Golden Nugget Shows and a new western-themed ride to be named the “Gunslinger."

Daily operations are scheduled to begin on June 24.

For Memorial Day weekend, Splash World attractions “Dragster Drench Racing Slides”, “Cannon Bowl”, “Double Dare Falls”, “Surf Hill” (Kiddie Slide for smaller guests), “Lazy River” and the “Dino” the Kiddie Pool will be open. Officials say the Wave Pool will remain closed as management evaluates the feasibility of repairing versus replacing it.

Daily tickets for the initial operation will be $14.99 for all ages with children under 36” free when accompanied by an adult. Daily admission tickets will also be available for purchase online here. Officials said information on 2022 Season Passes will be available soon.

Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World, is the former Fantasy Island on Grand Island.