7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: March 17 - March 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's St. Patrick's Day weekend and also the final weekend of winter as spring starts Monday. If you're looking for something to do, here are 7 things taking place across the region.

Buffalo St. Patrick's Day Parade

Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day Parade is set to take place on Sunday. It is one of the longest-running public parades in Buffalo, dating back to 1811. The parade will start at 2 p.m. and follow its traditional route starting in Niagara Square and running up Delaware Avenue to North Street. You can find more information here.

Buffalo's 'Old Neighborhood' St. Patrick's Day Parade

Buffalo's 'Old Neighborhood' St. Patrick's Day Parade is set to take place on Saturday. The parade will begin at noon at the Valley Community Center and will travel through the streets of the "Old Neighborhood," including South Park Avenue, Smith, Elk, Hamburg and South Streets. It is anticipated there will be more than 100 marching units. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bandits take on the Colorado Mammoth at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo bandits will hit the turf at KeyBank Center Saturday to take on the Colorado Mammoth. The Bandits have won six games in a row and are 10-2, the best record in the league. Buffalo will be looking for revenge as Colorado beat them in the championship last season. The Bandits will be wearing special St. Patrick's Day uniforms, there will be a pregame happy hour and specialty concessions in addition to lucky row giveaways. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Sabres take on the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center

After the Bandits take over KeyBank Center on Saturday, the Buffalo Sabres will take over on Sunday to face off against the Boston Bruins. The Sabres are currently on the outside of the playoff race but continue to make a push for a wild card spot. You can find more information here.

Plantasia Garden and Landscape show at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg

The Plantasia Garden and Landscape show kicked off at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Thursday and continues through Sunday. "Plantasia showcases two buildings! The Event Center features gardens and vendors and Artisan Hall features a wide variety of unique artisans and educational organizations," its website says. You can find more information here.

Maple Weekend across New York State

Maple Weekend will take place across New York State this weekend and next weekend. "More than 50 maple producers across Western New York are opening their facilities, so the public can see how natural maple syrup and related products are made. In addition to maple making demonstrations, many producers will have additional activities," a release says. You can find more information here.