7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: March 17 - March 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's St. Patrick's Day weekend and also the final weekend of winter as spring starts Monday. If you're looking for something to do, here are 7 things taking place across the region.
Buffalo St. Patrick's Day Parade
Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day Parade is set to take place on Sunday. It is one of the longest-running public parades in Buffalo, dating back to 1811. The parade will start at 2 p.m. and follow its traditional route starting in Niagara Square and running up Delaware Avenue to North Street. You can find more information here.
Buffalo's 'Old Neighborhood' St. Patrick's Day Parade
Buffalo's 'Old Neighborhood' St. Patrick's Day Parade is set to take place on Saturday. The parade will begin at noon at the Valley Community Center and will travel through the streets of the "Old Neighborhood," including South Park Avenue, Smith, Elk, Hamburg and South Streets. It is anticipated there will be more than 100 marching units. You can find more information here.
Buffalo Bandits take on the Colorado Mammoth at KeyBank Center
The Buffalo bandits will hit the turf at KeyBank Center Saturday to take on the Colorado Mammoth. The Bandits have won six games in a row and are 10-2, the best record in the league. Buffalo will be looking for revenge as Colorado beat them in the championship last season. The Bandits will be wearing special St. Patrick's Day uniforms, there will be a pregame happy hour and specialty concessions in addition to lucky row giveaways. You can find more information here.
Buffalo Sabres take on the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center
After the Bandits take over KeyBank Center on Saturday, the Buffalo Sabres will take over on Sunday to face off against the Boston Bruins. The Sabres are currently on the outside of the playoff race but continue to make a push for a wild card spot. You can find more information here.
Plantasia Garden and Landscape show at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg
The Plantasia Garden and Landscape show kicked off at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Thursday and continues through Sunday. "Plantasia showcases two buildings! The Event Center features gardens and vendors and Artisan Hall features a wide variety of unique artisans and educational organizations," its website says. You can find more information here.
Maple Weekend across New York State
Maple Weekend will take place across New York State this weekend and next weekend. "More than 50 maple producers across Western New York are opening their facilities, so the public can see how natural maple syrup and related products are made. In addition to maple making demonstrations, many producers will have additional activities," a release says. You can find more information here.
Big Lou’s Legacy Meat Raffle — a celebration of life
AM-Buffalo Producer Paula D’Amico recently lost her husband Lou to pancreatic cancer. On Saturday a meat raffle will be held at Blessed Sacrament Parish Center at 263 Claremont Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda to help the D'Amico family pay off all medical bills and make some repairs to their home. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the first spin at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 pre-sale and $12 at the door. Admission includes live music, beer, pop and wine. You can find more information here.