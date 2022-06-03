7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 3 - June 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are plenty of family-friendly events taking place this weekend if you're looking to get out and enjoy the nice weather.

Buffalo Pride Parade and Pride Festival

The Pride Parade and Pride Festival will take place in Buffalo on Sunday. The parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will begin at the corner of Elmwood and Forest Avenues and end near Allen Street. The festival is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Canalside and "is a vibrant celebration of Western New York's LGBTQ+ community that features entertainment, family-friendly activities, food and beverages, live performances and nonprofit and retail vendors," a release says. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bandits host Game 1 of the NLL Finals with a Party in the Plaza and donation drive

The Buffalo Bandits will return to the turf at KeyBank Center for Game 1 of the NLL Finals Saturday at 7:30 p.m. There is a Party in the Plaza and donation drive scheduled for before the game. The Bandits finished the regular season 14-4, the best record in the NLL. Buffalo defeated the Albany FireWolves in the East Quarterfinals, the Toronto Rock in the East Conference Finals and will now play the Colorado Mammoth in the NLL Finals. The Mammoth defeated the Bandits earlier this season in a matchup in Colorado by a score of 15-14. You can find more information and tickets here.

Buffalo's Greek Festival returns

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Buffalo will host the Greek Festival from Friday through Sunday at the church which is located at Delaware Avenue and West Utica Street. There will be live music, authentic food and cultural events. You can find more information here.

Queen City Super Flea at the Outer Harbor

The new Queen City Super Flea will open at 352 Fuhrmann Boulevard on the Outer Harbor Saturday. The Queen City Super Flea is an ode to the original Super Flea that operated for 40 years on Walden Avenue. It will operate on select weekend dates throughout the summer from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can find the list of dates on its website here.

Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights at the Buffalo Zoo

Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights at the Buffalo Zoo will take place weekly from Thursday to Sunday through August 7. "Explore the Zoo like never before with our brand-new immersive experience featuring large-scale animal and nature scape lanterns with interactive displays, Asian-inspired food and drink and more," its website says. You can find more information and tickets here.

Pre-Juneteenth celebration at The Broadway Market

A pre-Juneteenth celebration will be held at The Broadway Market Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A release from the mayor's office says the event will feature special vendors, live music, crafts and food. You can find more information here.