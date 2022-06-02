Buffalo Bandits to host 'Party in the Plaza' and donation drive ahead of Game 1 of the NLL Finals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits are gearing up for the NLL Finals and they want you to celebrate with them.

The team is hosting a "Party in the Plaza" before Game 1 at the Keybank Center on Saturday; it'll feature food and drinks, live music from JJ White and Mojo Sauce, an appearance from the Bandettes and a performance from the DownBeat Percussion drumline.

Several Bandits alumni are scheduled to be there too, including Cory Bomberry, Billy Dee Smith, Joe Smith, Kyle Schmelzle, Phil Sanderson, Ian Llord, Rusty Kruger, Rich Kilgour, Darris Kilgour, Kyle Laverty, Jay Thorimbert, Chris White.

The party will also hold a donation drive through FeedMore WNY to support people in the Jefferson Avenue community who are still affected by the closure of the Tops following the mass shooting there. They are looking for donations of:

Cereal

Baby food, formula, and diapers

Canned tuna and chicken

Canned fruits and vegetables

Boxed mac and cheese, pasta, and rice

Canned soup and chili

The first 1,000 fans who donate to the drive will receive a special NLL Finals poster.

You can learn more about the party here.