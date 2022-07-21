7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 22 - July 24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events taking place across Western New York.

Buffalo Bisons 'Lacrosse Night' and 'Bo Bichette Bobblehead Night'

The Buffalo Bisons will return to Sahlen Field Friday for a three-game series against the Rochester Red Wings. Friday night the Bisons will host "Lacrosse Night," which is the result of a partnership with the Buffalo Bandits and will feature specially-designed uniforms a game-worn and autographed jersey auction, raffle and autograph session. Then on Saturday night the first 4,000 fans through the Swan Street gate starting at 4:30 p.m. will receive a Bo Bichette Bisons Bobble-Head. You can find more information here.

Garth Brooks at Highmark Stadium

Garth Brooks will take to the stage at Highmark Stadium Saturday. The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. "This will be Garth's first time at the home of the Buffalo Bills and his first appearance in Buffalo in seven years. This will be the last Stadium Tour appearance in New York, Ontario, and Pennsylvania. It's the second-to-last Stadium Tour on-sale ever," his website says. You can find more information here.

Chautauqua, Allegany and Genesee County fairs

The Chautauqua, Allegany and Genesee County fairs will all be underway this weekend. The Chautauqua County Fair began July 19 and continues through Sunday. The Allegany County Fair began July 18 and continues through Saturday. The Genesee County Fair begins Saturday and continues through July 30. You can find more information on Chautauqua County here, Allegany County here and Genesee County here.

East Side Garden Walk

The East Side Garden Walk will return for its fourth year on Saturday and Sunday. The garden walk will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and organizers announced there will be a few new things this year. You can find more information here.

Buffalo FieriCon

Buffalo FieriCon, a Guy Fieri-themed bar crawl, will take place Saturday on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo. "Dress up as Guy Fieri, let's vote on Mayor of Flavortown, and raise awareness for food insecurities in our area," the Facebook event page says. A portion of proceeds will go towards FeedMore WNY. You can find more information here.

Water Lantern Festival

The Water Lantern Festival will take place at Buffalo's Outer Harbor on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. "The Water Lantern Festival is an amazing experience where you'll witness the magic of lanterns as they light up the water," the event page says. You can find more information here.

42 North Brewing HillTap Festival

42 North Brewing's HillTap Festival will take place Saturday at Holiday Valley and will be hosted atop Spruce Lake. "This day-long experience will allow guests to experience the natural beauty of Spruce Lake combined with music, food, drink, and outdoor recreation," the event page says. You can find more information here.