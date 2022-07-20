70 gardens available for touring during East Side Garden Walk

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The return of a summertime tradition will mean even more, than normal.

The "East Side Garden Walk" takes place this weekend.

Anyone can take a tour of flowers and plants community members have planted.

Members of the Gardens Buffalo Niagara are hosting a community garden event, which is lead by gardeners within the East Side.

WKBW

The goal with the garden is to represent the community, and to do as much good as they possibly can through gardening.

During the garden walk, you can expect more than 70 gardens to be available for touring, which is a collective of community and home gardens.

One thing that is being introduced this year is the Children's Garden Festival.

The event will take place on Box Street Avenue, based out of Box Street Park, between Fillmore Ave & Kehr Street.

It is free and will have bounce houses, DJ's and 250 backpack giveaways filled with school supplies, donated by The Teacher's Desk (100), the East Side garden (150) and the rest have been donated by community members.

This is to help meet the needs of children on the east side and make sure they are ready for school.

"It's really hard to say that we're the City of Good Neighbors when we're as segregated as we are, because we're not integrated. So, you may be around people of your own race. This is an opportunity to come in and to experience other people," East Side Garden Walk chair, Samantha White said.

The "East Side Garden Walk" takes place this Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free maps will be available at all Buffalo Libraries before the walk and available at headquarters locations the day of the walk. A printable version of the map can be found here can be found here.

These are the headquarters, according to the Gardens Buffalo Niagara website:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park near the Masten district sign, close to Fillmore and North Parade

near the Masten district sign, close to Fillmore and North Parade People’s Park Main Street and Jewett Parkway

The fun does not stop on Saturday though; from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., families and their kids can join in on the fun at the Children's Garden Festival, where the backpack giveaway will take place. The Backpack Giveaway is at 5 p.m.