East Side Garden Walk returns for its fourth year on July 23 and July 24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The East Side Garden Walk will return for its fourth year on July 23 and July 24.

The garden walk will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and organizers announced the following that will be new this year:

Expands to two days

Two headquarters during the days and hours of the event where free maps are available, and volunteers will be able to answer questions.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park near the Masten district sign, close to Fillmore and North Parade (ESGW t-shirts will be sold here as well) People’s Park, Main Street and Jewett Parkway

Donate a backpack for a kid! We’ll be accepting donations of backpacks with school supplies for distribution to children of the East Side. Visit EastSideGardenWalk.com for a school supply list and drop off at East Side Garden Walk headquarters during the Walk.

Children’s Garden Festival , Free food and family fun! Saturday, July 23, 3:30-7:30 p.m., Box Avenue between Fillmore Ave & Kehr Street.

Backpack Giveaway at 5 p.m. on Box Ave at Children’s Garden Fest

The ESGW is creating positive stories of our homes and our neighborhood because this community matters. We use our love of gardening and community to create connections between gardeners, neighbors, and visitors. This event is transforming our neighborhood by providing the spotlight for gardeners to "show out", by encouraging change, and inviting new ideas and growth. The ESGW also provides a way for those living outside the East Side to show up and help out in a fun community building event. Don't miss this chance to be a good neighbor. - East Side Garden Walk

Find maps for the ESGW: