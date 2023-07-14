7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 14 - July 16

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — July 16 is here so this weekend we are celebrating all things 7-1-6! Here are 7 things you can do in Western New York.

Canal Fest of the Tonawandas

Canal Fest of the Tonawandas begins Sunday and continues through July 23. "Encompassing a recently renovated 2-square mile area, Canal Fest of the Tonawandas is the largest outdoor festival of its kind held on the banks the Historic Erie Barge Canal. This family-focused, 8-day festival is shared by the Twin Cities of Tonawanda & North Tonawanda in beautiful Western New York," its website says. Although the festival begins on Sunday, rides do not open until July 18 and run through July 23. The festival is free to attend but there are different charges for games and rides. Parking will be available in the surrounding neighborhood. You can find more information here and here.

Buffalo’s Galbani Italian Heritage Festival

Buffalo’s Galbani Italian Heritage Festival begins Friday and continues through Sunday on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo. The festival will be held on Hertel Avenue from Delaware to Virgil beginning at 11 a.m. each day. The festival is free to attend. Free parking is available on the streets in the surrounding neighborhood. Organizers say paid parking will be available at Holy Spirit Church (Entrance on Dakota St. only) and Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo will operate the old Kmart parking lot (Entrance on Hertel Ave only). You can find more information here and here.

Cobblestone Live Music and Arts Festival

The Cobblestone Live Music and Arts Festival will begin Friday and continue through Saturday in the Cobblestone District in Downtown Buffalo. There will be three main outdoor stages and one existing stage inside Buffalo Iron Works. "In addition to its eclectic roster of over 20 musical artists, this year’s festival will also feature over 50 local artisan vendors, a chicken wing eating contest presented by Wingnutz, craft beverages, mocktails, immersive activities, local food, and more," its website says. Tickets range from $70 for one-day general admission to $350 for two-day VIP passes. Organizers recommend using the KeyBank Center Surface Parking Lot located off of Perry Street between Columbia Ave and Mississippi St. You can find more information here.

SkyRide

SkyRide, which includes a bike ride over the Skyway in Buffalo, will take place on Sunday from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It will start and end at the Buffalo Outer Harbor Concert Venue at 825 Fuhrmann Boulevard. Organizers say there will be parking available but you're encouraged to ride your bike wherever possible. In addition there will also be a SkyRace from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and a Lakeside Bike Bash from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration for the events remains open and the fees vary. You can find more information here.

Hamburg BurgerFest

Hamburg BurgerFest will take place on Saturday along Main and Buffalo Streets and in the Village of Hamburg Municipal Parking Lot. The festival celebrates the creation of the first hamburger during the Erie County Fair at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg in 1885. The food court will include a variety of food, not just burgers. "The one-day festival has something for everyone, from Kids Space children’s inflatable rides and activities; an arts and crafts show and sale, the Classic Car Show and the Beer Tent," its website says. The festival is free to attend and parking will be available in the surrounding neighborhood. You can find more information here and here.

Concerts at Buffalo's Outer Harbor

There will be two concerts at Buffalo's Outer Harbor this weekend. Our Lady Peace will take to the stage on Friday and the BPO and The Strictly Hip will take to the stage on Saturday. Tickets are still available and parking is available at the Outer Harbor. You can find more information here and here.