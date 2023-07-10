Watch Now
Buffalo Zoo announces return of $7.16 admission to celebrate 716 Day

Posted at 12:24 PM, Jul 10, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced Monday the return of its $7.16 admission in honor of 716 Day, on Sunday, July 16.

The Zoo will partner with the 716 Foundation in order to give attendees a reduced admission, with a discount of $7 to $11 depending on ticket type.

“Our partnership with the 716 Foundation continues to better the community,” Interim President and CEO of the 716 Foundation Lisa Smith said. “We are grateful for their continued support, and what better way to celebrate Western New York as well as create lasting connections to wildlife than 716 Day at the Zoo.”

Admission gates at the zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 716 Day. For more information about 716 Day or to purchase tickets, you can visit the Buffalo Zoo website, here.

