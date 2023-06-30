Watch Now
Buffalo Bisons unveil 'Locally Made' jersey and hat to be worn for '716 Day' game

Posted at 2:41 PM, Jun 30, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons have unveiled a "Locally Made" jersey and hat that will be worn by the team for the "716 Day" game on July 16.

"The design includes a baseball adaptation of the flag emblem of the City of Buffalo featuring one of the Bisons most popular retro logos, as well as many of the nicknames that have come to represent the rich tradition and community of the city the Bisons proudly call home," the team said in a release.

You can find more information on the design here.

The jersey and hat are on sale online here and at the Sahlen Field Gift Shops.

