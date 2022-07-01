7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 1 - July 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's Fourth of July weekend and there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across Western New York.

Buffalo Bisons Independence Night

The Buffalo Bisons will host Independence Night on Monday. There will be a performance by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the largest fireworks show of the season at Sahlen Field. The team also announced it will sign 100-year-old World War II veteran Roy Kinyon to a one-day contract. According to the Bisons, Kinyon was invited to try out in the summer of 1942 but passed up the opportunity and enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country during World War II. You can find more information here.

Fourth of July fireworks displays

Starting Friday through Independence Day, Western New York skies will be lit up with fireworks. We've compiled a list of where to see them. You can find more information here.

Fourth of July Carnival at Great Pumpkin Farm

The Great Pumpkin Farm will host a Fourth of July celebration this weekend. The events begin Saturday and continue through Monday. All tickets can be purchased at the Great Pumpkin Farm box office. You can find more information here.

Fourth of July parades

Some local municipalities are hosting Fourth of July parades. The will take place on Monday in Cheektowaga, Lancaster, Olcott and Orchard Park. Check with your local municipality to see if there will be one in your community.

French and Indian War Encampment at Old Fort Niagara

Old Fort Niagara will host a French and Indian War Encampment this weekend. "Experience the Siege of 1759 when British forces captured Fort Niagara from the French after a 19-day siege. This event features large-scale battle reenactments, Native councils, musket and cannon firings, period merchants and artisans," the event page says. You can find more information here.

Independence Day Celebration at Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village

The Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village will host its Independence Day Celebration on Saturday. "Get into the patriotic spirit at BNHV on July 2nd and learn how Independence Day was celebrated in the 19th century! Visitors will learn about Independence Day's origins, 19th century July 4th celebrations, the American flag, patriotic decorations and foods, and America at the Centennial," the event page says. You can find more information here.