BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starting July 1 through Independence Day, Western New York skies will be lit up with fireworks. We've compiled a list of where to see them.

July 1

Town of Tonawanda

Kenney Field

2000 Colvin Boulevard

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

July 2

Gasport

Hartland Town Park

Landers Lane

Independence Day Celebration starts at 5 p.m.

Fireworks at dusk

Salamanca

Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino

877 Seneca Allegany Boulevard

Fireworks around 9:40 p.m.

July 3

Akron

Veterans Park

Buell Street

Fireworks at dusk

Batavia (July 1, 3)

Dwyer Stadium

$10- $12

Fireworks after Muckdogs game

Bemus Point

From the barges; Lakeside Drive closed at 9 p.m.

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Cheektowaga

Cheektowaga Town Park

2600 Harlem Road

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Ellicottville

Ellicottville's 2022 Summer Music Festival,

Holiday Valley

6557 Holiday Valley Road

$55 a person at gate

12 and under free at gate

Town of Niagara

Veterans Memorial Community Park

7000 Lockport Road

Fireworks at dusk

Springville

Concord Community Park

12779 Buffalo Road

Fireworks at dusk

July 4

Buffalo

Sahlen Field

1 James D. Griffin Plaza

Fireworks after Bisons' game

Individual tickets start at $29

Clarence

Great Pumpkin Farm

11199 Main Street

$10- $20 entry fee

Fireworks at dusk

Dunkirk

Dunkirk Memorial Park

59 Lake Shore Drive W

Fireworks at dusk

Village of Lakewood

Hartley Park

Terrace Avenue & Chautauqua Avenue

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Village of Lancaster

4th of July Celebration

West Main Street

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Lewiston

Bicentennial Fireworks Show

Lewiston Plateau

Fireworks at dusk

Lockport

Outwater Park

Outwater Drive

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Lyndonville

Lyndonville High School

25 Housel Avenue

Fireworks at dusk

Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls State Park

332 Prospect Street

Fireworks every night at 10 p.m. until October 10

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

310 4th St

Fireworks around 9:40 p.m.

Olean

Olean Fire Department

542 N Union Street

Fireworks at dusk

Orchard Park

Orchard Park Middle School Campus

60 South Lincoln Avenue

Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

City of Tonawanda

Renaissance Bridge

Between Main Street & Niagara Street

Fireworks at dusk

Wheatfield

Oppenheim County Park

2713 Niagara Falls Boulevard

Fireworks at dusk