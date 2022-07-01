Three-day Fourth of July Carnival at Great Pumpkin Farm this weekend

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A place that's normally known for fall fun is getting the excitement started early this season with a three-day carnival, put on by Hammerl Amusement.

"Let loose, come and have some fun, bring the kids," said Lynn Ritchie, with Hammerl.

It's includes face painting, balloon art, hula hoop & juggling demos, 18 rides and more at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence.

"A lot going on, there's a lot of food, a lot of family friendly games, we have that great bar and bands every day, feel free to come and dance and enjoy yourself," said Ritchie.

Tickets are $10/person for entry and $20/person for entry plus rides. Kids 2 and under are free.

Looking for something to do for the 4th? 🎆



There’s a 3 day carnival at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, 12-9pm with fireworks on the 4th.



$10 for entry, $20 for a ride pass @WKBW pic.twitter.com/PsVBRCsJU0 — Taylor Epps (@taylor_epps_) July 1, 2022