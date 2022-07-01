Watch Now
Three-day Fourth of July Carnival at Great Pumpkin Farm this weekend

Fourth of July carnival features 18 rides
Alex Pytlik
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 12:02:13-04

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A place that's normally known for fall fun is getting the excitement started early this season with a three-day carnival, put on by Hammerl Amusement.

"Let loose, come and have some fun, bring the kids," said Lynn Ritchie, with Hammerl.

It's includes face painting, balloon art, hula hoop & juggling demos, 18 rides and more at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence.

"A lot going on, there's a lot of food, a lot of family friendly games, we have that great bar and bands every day, feel free to come and dance and enjoy yourself," said Ritchie.

Tickets are $10/person for entry and $20/person for entry plus rides. Kids 2 and under are free.

  • Saturday, July 2 
    • 12-9pm
    • FREE face painting & balloon art 1-5pm
    • Hula hoop and Juggling demonstrations 2-6pm
    • The bar is open with bands playing throughout the day
  • Sunday, July 3
    • 12-9pm
    • FREE face painting &balloon art 1-5pm
    • Hula-hoop and juggling demonstrations 2-6pm
    • Bar is open with bands throughout the day
  • Monday, July 4
    • 12-9pm
    • FREE face painting, balloon art, hoola hooping, bands, and fireworks 1-5pm
    • Bar is open with bands throughout the day
    • Fireworks at dusk
