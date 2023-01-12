7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: January 13 - January 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there is plenty happening across Western New York.

Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. Former running back Fred Jackson has been announced as the "legend of the game" for the playoff matchup. This will be the third meeting this season between the two teams, the Dolphins won the Week 3 matchup in Miami and the Bills won the Week 15 matchup in Orchard Park. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bandits take on the Georgia Swarm at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Bandits are looking to stay hot when they return to the turf at KeyBank Center Saturday at 7:30 p.m. to take on the Georgia Swarm. After starting the season with a loss, the Bandits have won three straight games including an 18-9 victory over the Swarm in Georgia last weekend. You can find more information here.

Ice Fest 2023 at the Ice at Canalside

Ice Fest 2023 will take place at the Ice at Canalside from Friday to Sunday. The events will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. You can find more information here.

Town of Tonawanda Winterfest

The Town of Tonawanda Winterfest will take place from Friday to Sunday. There will be a family fun zone, fitness classes, open swim, rugby tournament and more. You can find more information here and here.

Discounted admission at Aquarium of Niagara

The Aquarium of Niagara announced it will offer discounted admission this weekend through Monday. All guests will save $7.16 on full-priced admission, a promotion that will be available for online and walk-up ticket purchases. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Wine Festival

The Buffalo Wine Festival will take place on Saturday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. There will be two different sessions, one from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and another from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can find more information here.