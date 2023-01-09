Watch Now
Aquarium of Niagara announces discounted admission through MLK weekend

Taylor Epps
Posted at 3:11 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 15:11:44-05

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A themed discounted admission is coming to the Aquarium of Niagara through Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, the aquarium announced Monday.

All guests will save $7.16 on full-priced admission, a promotion that will be available for online and walk-up ticket purchases.

The Aquarium will stay open an extra hour on both Saturday and Sunday to accommodate a potentially higher volume of guests.

The promotion will run during the following days:

Saturday, Jan. 14: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 15: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 16: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following tickets prices will be in effect during the holiday weekend:

Adults: $12.79
Children: (3-12 years old): $7.79
Seniors (60+): $10.79
Infants (2 and under): FREE

