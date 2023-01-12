Town of Tonawanda's Winterfest returns this weekend

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda “Winterfest 2023” begins Friday, January 13 and runs through Thursday, January 19.

It kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with a performance and clinic by the Tonawanda Aquettes Artistic Swimming Team at the Aquatics and Fitness Center.

The wine, bourbon, and beer tasting initially scheduled for Friday has been canceled because the Paddock Golf Dome is still damaged from the blizzard.

On Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the AFC will host a reduced-rate open swim featuring a giant inflatable in the pool.

The annual charity hockey tournament to benefit Compass House will be held at Lincoln Arena, consisting of teams from the Town of Tonawanda Police Department, the Ellwood Fire Department, the Brighton Fire Department, and the Kenmore Fire Department. The 19th annual Kenmore East –Kenmore West hockey game will be played at 12:45 p.m.

From noon to 3 on Saturday inside and outside the DFK Pavilion next to Lincoln Arena, a family fun zone is planned along with hayrides and a tiny petting zoo.

For a complete schedule of events, visit www.ttypr.com.