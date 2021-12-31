7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 31 - January 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend we say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022, if you're looking for a way to ring in the New Year there are plenty of events happening across the region.

New Year's Eve ball drop and fireworks in Downtown Buffalo

The New Year's Eve ball drop and fireworks are set to return to Roosevelt Plaza in Downtown Buffalo. The ball drop is scheduled to take place at the Iskalo Development Electric Tower in Roosevelt Plaza, it will include a fireworks display and live music from The Strictly Hip. If you don't plan on heading downtown to attend, you can watch the ball drop right here on 7ABC. Coverage begins with 7 Eyewitness News at 11, followed by full ball drop coverage both in Buffalo and in Times Square in New York City from ABC. You can find more information here.

First Night Buffalo at Home

First Night Buffalo marks its 33rd year as a family-friendly event and it will be accessible online for free here as a way for families to celebrate the New Year safely at home. You can find more information including the entertainment lineup here.

Brew Years Eve 2022 at Buffalo RiverWorks

A special "Brew Years Eve" party will be held at Buffalo RiverWorks. You can choose from a cocktail party experience or VIP balcony experience. You can find more information here.

New Year's Eve at Big Ditch Brewing Company

You can celebrate New Year's Eve at Big Ditch Brewing Company with craft beer, food, a DJ and a view of the Electric Tower ball drop & fireworks at midnight. You can find more information here.

Statler City’s 11th Annual Ice Ball

Statler City will host its 11th Annual Ice Ball on New Year's Eve with an open bar, food, a champagne toast, live music and more. You can find more information here.

New Year’s Disco 2022 at Salvatore's Venetian Ballroom

Salvatore's will host its New Year’s Disco in its Venetian Ballroom which will include open bar, food, music and more. You can find more information here.