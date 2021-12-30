Here's how the Buffalo Bills can clinch a playoff spot this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills aren't just playing for their third straight win this weekend, they'll be playing for a spot in the postseason.

The Bills enter their week 17 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 9-6 record and currently lead the AFC East, owning the tiebreaker over the New England Patriots thanks to their division record. While they can't clinch the AFC East title this weekend, they can solidify one of seven AFC playoff spots with a win AND some help.

Below are the nine different scenarios, according to the NFL, on how the Bills can clinch a spot:



Buffalo win + Baltimore loss or tie [Los Angeles Rams] Buffalo win + LA Chargers loss or tie [Denver] + Las Vegas loss or tie [Indianapolis] Buffalo tie + Miami loss or tie [Tennessee] + LA Chargers loss [Denver] + Las Vegas loss [Indianapolis] Buffalo tie + Miami loss or tie [Tennessee] + LA Chargers loss or tie [Denver] + Baltimore loss [Los Angeles Rams] + Pittsburgh loss or tie [Cleveland] Buffalo tie + Miami loss or tie [Tennessee] + Las Vegas loss or tie [Denver] + Baltimore loss [Los Angeles Rams] + Pittsburgh loss or tie [Cleveland] Buffalo tie + New England loss or tie [Jacksonville] + LA Chargers loss [Denver] + Las Vegas loss [Indianapolis] Buffalo tie + New England loss or tie [Jacksonville] + LA Chargers loss or tie [Denver] + Baltimore loss [Los Angeles Rams] + Pittsburgh loss or tie [Cleveland] Buffalo tie + New England loss or tie [Jacksonville] + Las Vegas loss or tie [Indianapolis] + Baltimore loss [Los Angeles Rams] + Pittsburgh loss or tie [Cleveland] Buffalo tie + LA Chargers loss [Denver] + Las Vegas loss [Indianapolis] + Baltimore loss [Los Angeles Rams] + Pittsburgh loss or tie [Cleveland]

The Bills and Falcons are set to play at 1 p.m.