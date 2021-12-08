First Night Buffalo at Home virtual entertainment lineup announced, party packs now available

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Independent Health Foundation and Oishei Children’s Hospital have announced the virtual entertainment lineup for First Night Buffalo at Home.

The event will be accessible online for free on New Year’s Eve here as a way for families to celebrate the New Year safely at home.

Our priority remains keeping our community’s kids safe and healthy, so we are excited to once again partner with the Independent Health Foundation to bring a safe New Year’s celebration opportunity to families in Western New York. - Allegra Jaros, president, Oishei Children’s Hospital

Party packs, which include supplies for a family of four to celebrate the new year at home and free admission to the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights in Hamburg, are on sale for $20 at the customer service desk at select Tops Friendly Markets. You can also buy a party pack online here.

First Night Buffalo marks its 33rd year as a family-friendly event, it is also the event that led to the establishment of the Independent Health Foundation in 1992. This year's event marks the beginning of a year-long celebration of the Independent Health Foundation's 30th anniversary. In celebration of the anniversary, 30 random party packs will include a "Golden Ticket" with a $30 Tops gift card.

As we look forward to a joyful holiday season, we’re excited to bring First Night® Buffalo to families’ homes through free, virtual access to our entertaining line-up of performers. Plus, the Family Party Packs available at Tops Friendly Markets make for an affordable add-on to the online performances. The roots of the Independent Health Foundation originally grew from First Night® Buffalo 30 years ago and we look forward to continuing to help our community get and stay healthy for many years to come. - Carrie Meyer, executive director, Independent Health Foundation

The virtual entertainment lineup includes:

Jeff Musial: Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics: Jeff and his exotic animals are back! Join us on the wild side – come see the animals; stay for Jeff’s amazing facts and great jokes!

Nick Presents Magic: Nick’s show is an interactive magic and comedy experience for everyone to enjoy – prepare to watch the magic unfold before your eyes!

Dance Party with DJ Milk: Plug in that disco light bulb, grab those glow sticks and let’s move! Groove with DJ Milk as he plays your favorite tunes!

In Jest with Nels Ross: Get ready for a great comedy juggling show that is sure to blow you away! The best part of it all? Grab those juggling scarves because you can learn how to juggle too!

Emmalee’s Memories: Your favorite characters are back! Moana, Rapunzel, and Spiderman are here to ring in the New Year! Get ready to sing, dance, and move!

Slyboots Circus: Join Slyboots Circus as they teach the art of drumming and dance! Travel the world and learn more about culture from Ghana.

Squiggly Art Face Painting: Grab that face paint and Tanitra will show you how to create a masterpiece in minutes! She has designs the whole family will enjoy!

Adam Kreutinger: The Puppet Nerd: Learn how to make your own paper puppet and meet some of Adam’s amazing creations! Be on the lookout for more puppet appearances throughout the show.

WKBW is proud to sponsor First Night Buffalo at Home along with Independent Health, The Buffalo News, Lamar Advertising, The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights, Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority and Tops Friendly Markets.