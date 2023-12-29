7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 29 - December 31

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do as we head into the final weekend of 2023, there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place.

Buffalo New Year's Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks at The Electric Tower, presented by M&T Bank

The 36th annual Buffalo New Year's Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks at The Electric Tower, presented by M&T Bank will begin on Sunday at 10 p.m. in Roosevelt Plaza. It will feature live music by The Strictly Hip and Saxophonist Will Holton. It will conclude with the traditional ball drop from the Iskalo Development Electric Tower at midnight which will be followed by fireworks. The event is free to attend. If you don't plan on heading downtown, you can watch right here on 7 ABC. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. with Ed Drantch and Katie Morse from Good Morning Buffalo in the studio and anchor/reporter Taylor Epps in Roosevelt Plaza. 7 News will live stream its coverage from 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. as well as the ball drop at midnight on the 7 News WKBW Facebook, WKBW.com, the 7 WKBW mobile app, and the WKBW app on your favorite streaming device. You can find more information here.

First Night Buffalo New Year's Eve celebration

Are you looking for something to do with your family on New Year's Eve? The Independent Health Foundation, in partnership with Oishei Children's Hospital, has got you covered! First Night Buffalo will host a virtual New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday. The free event will ring in the new year with more than two hours of recorded programming. You can watch the New Year's Eve celebration online here on December 31. First Night Party Packs will give you everything you need to celebrate - party hats, a disco spotlight, confetti poppers, passes to the Buffalo Zoo, and more! You might even find a "golden ticket" party pack with additional surprises. The party packs will be available to purchase for $25 at select Tops Friendly Markets, and online here, throughout December. A portion of proceeds will to Oishei Children's Hospital. You can find more information here.

Countdown to Noon at Explore & More — The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum

Countdown to Noon will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at Explore & More — The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum. "For the children (and parents) who can’t make it to midnight, join us for Countdown to Noon! We’ll be counting down to 2024 at noon during this one-of-a-kind New Year’s Eve celebration. It’ll be a New Year’s family-friendly day at Explore & More with magic, crafts, music, and snacks, ending with a countdown to our 12:00pm bubble drop," its website says. The activities are included with the price of admission. Ticket prices vary. You can find more information here.

Village of Lancaster New Year's Eve event

The Village of Lancaster will host a New Year's Eve event at the corner of Aurora and West Main Streets from 10 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. on Monday. "There will be free ice skating (bring your skates!), a DJ, food trucks, and more! Celebrate the ball drop at midnight and enjoy the firework presented by Skylighters of New York," the Facebook event page says. The event is free to attend. You can find more information here.

“YuleTIDE Days” at the Aquarium of Niagara

The Aquarium of Niagara will host "YuleTIDE" Days daily through Sunday. "It’s time for YuleTIDE Days, a full week of post-holiday happenings at the Aquarium. All daily presentations will feature a festive or frosty theme, and there will be special guests from 12-3 daily. Activities include a scavenger hunt, craft station, and hands-on educational demonstrations," its website says. There are special guests scheduled each day. Activities are included with the purchase of a general admission ticket. Tickets are $19.95 for those 13 and older, $14.95 for those 3 to 12 years old, $17.95 for seniors 60 and older, and kids 2 and under are free. You can find more information here.

Festive Flashback Family Days at The Buffalo History Museum

Festive Flashback Family Days will take place at The Buffalo History Museum from daily through Sunday. "During the holidays, bring the whole family and warm up in the festively decorated Buffalo History Museum. With regular admission, enjoy a special winter craft for kids and interactive family activities such as the Artifact Detective Program and Trivia competitions. Plus experience the Festive Flashback display complete with a Lionel model train and and displays of vintage Fisher-Price toys, old department store boxes, historic images of the holidays in Buffalo, and much more. Receive a guided tour by one of our trained docents and learn some of the fascinating stories behind the artifacts," its website says. General admission is pay-what-you-wish and tickets for the guided tour are $13 or $10 for members. You can find more information here.