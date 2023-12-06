What you need to know: First Night Buffalo New Year's Eve celebration

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do with your family on New Year's Eve? The Independent Health Foundation, in partnership with Oishei Children's Hospital, has got you covered!

First Night Buffalo will host a virtual New Year's Eve celebration on December 31. The free event will ring in the new year with more than two hours of recorded programming.

"With another amazing show planned, this year's First Night Buffalo celebration will be packed with energy and fun for families," said Carrie Meyer, executive director of the Independent Health Foundation. "Together in partnership with John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, we can provide free online access to the videos for families across Western New York to enjoy a special New Year’s Eve from the comfort of their home."

You can watch the New Year's Eve celebration online here on December 31. The First Night Buffalo entertainment line-up will include the following:

Jeff Musial – Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics

Jeff and his exotic animals are back again! Tune in to peek into Jeff's wild world including interesting facts you won't forget!

Dance Party with DJ Milk

Grab those LED glow wands and plug in that disco spotlight! Get moving with DJ Milk as he plays your favorite tunes.

Buffalo Zoo

We are going behind the scenes to see some of our favorite animals to learn more about how they eat, sleep, and play.

Magic with Nick Mambretti

Nick is here with his Super Hilarious Magic Show! Get ready to laugh and be amazed.

Face Paint NY

Get your stencil ready as you learn some amazing face paint designs.

Adam Kreutinger: The Puppet Nerd

Make your very own puppet with just a few everyday items. Find your inner artist as you create fantastic drawings.

Devi Bollywood Performing Arts

Devi Bollywood is here to celebrate expression through cultural dance.

Royal Receptions

Your favorite super brothers are here! Follow along to power up with some moves to save the kingdom!

Tiley Strozewski

Featured in the Netflix hit show "Dance 100," Tiley will teach us some new dance moves.

First Night Party Packs will give you everything you need to celebrate - party hats, a disco spotlight, confetti poppers, passes to the Buffalo Zoo, and more! You might even find a "golden ticket" party pack with additional surprises.

The party packs will be available to purchase for $25 at select Tops Friendly Markets, and online here, throughout December. A portion of proceeds will to Oishei Children's Hospital.

"Oishei Children's Hospital has been proud to partner with the Independent Health Foundation as we both work to meet the needs of children and families across our community," said Stephen Turkovich, president of Oishei Children's Hospital. "We are thrilled to again be the presenting sponsor for First Night Buffalo. From the party packs to the free digital content, First Night provides a safe and fun option for families to celebrate the New Year."

You can learn more about the First Night Buffalo New Year's Eve celebration and party packs in the video above!