Countdown to 2024: What you need to know about the New Year’s Eve ball drop and fireworks in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we countdown to 2024, organizers of the New Year’s Eve ball drop and fireworks in Buffalo held a press conference on Thursday to discuss the festivities planned this year.

The 36th annual celebration will begin at 10 p.m. on December 31 in Roosevelt Plaza. It will feature live music by The Strictly Hip and Saxophonist Will Holton. It will conclude with the traditional ball drop at midnight which will be followed by fireworks.

“Buffalo’s New Year’s Eve gathering is the second largest such celebration in New York State and we’re proud of this event which is a benefit for the Police Athletic League of Buffalo. The City of Buffalo is the largest supporter of the NYE Ball Drop, devoting police officers, firefighters, parking and DPW crews to the event who work to ensure that all remains safe and festive for everyone.” - Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

If you don't plan on heading downtown to attend, you can watch right here on 7 ABC. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. with Ed Drantch and Katie Morse from Good Morning Buffalo in the studio and anchor/reporter Taylor Epps in Roosevelt Plaza.

At 10:30 p.m. WKBW will switch back to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and just before midnight, both celebrations in New York City and Buffalo will be highlighted on the screen.

7 News will live stream its coverage from 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. as well as the ball drop at midnight on the 7 News WKBW Facebook, WKBW.com, the 7 WKBW mobile app, and the WKBW app on your favorite streaming device.

WKBW is proud to bring you this event along with presenting sponsor M&T Bank and in partnership with Mayor Byron W. Brown and the City of Buffalo, Buffalo Place, the Police Athletic League of Buffalo, Iskalo Development, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Frey Electric, AAA Safety Foundation, UBER, The Northland Workforce Training Center, Carmina Wood Design, Uniland Development, Try-it Distributing, Big Ditch Brewing Company, the 2024 Buffalo Auto Show, Mister Pizza Elmwood, and National Grid.