7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 12 - August 14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across Western New York.

182nd Erie County Fair

The 182nd Erie County Fair kicked off on Wednesday and continues through August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Adult admission (13 and over) is $13.50 online or $15 at the gate with a credit or debit card only. Children 12 and under are free. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bills first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts

The Buffalo Bills will kick off the preseason when they take on the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium Saturday at 4 p.m. Head coach Sean McDermott said quarterback Josh Allen will not play in the game. You can find more information here.

2022 SkyRide

The SkyRide, a popular cycling event that takes cyclists on a route over the Skyway, will take place on Sunday. "Our theme for this ride refers to our entire community’s efforts to make area streets and roads safer for all people, whether you’re walking, biking, using public transit, using a wheelchair, or driving," its website says. You can find more information here and traffic information here.

Lewiston Art Festival

The Lewiston Art Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday on Center Street in Lewiston. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Free admission, free parking and the event will take place rain or shine. "The Festival features work by more than 180 exceptional artists, fine crafters and vendors," its website says. You can find more information here.

Drumwork Fest at Buffalo's Outer Harbor

Drumwork Fest featuring Conway The Machine, Jeezy, Wale and Fabolous is set for Buffalo's Outer Harbor on Saturday. Doors open at 5 p.m. You can find more information here.

Taste of Ellicottville

The Taste of Ellicottville will take place Saturday and Sunday. "If you're a true foodie then you're not going to want to miss the 2022 Taste of Ellicottville- where you can sample the local culinary talent in our walkable 4-block village," its website says. You can find more information here.